Crash Victim Says Vince McMahon Was Speeding, Hit Her At High Velocity

As PWMania.com previously reported, Vince McMahon, the former Chairman and CEO of WWE, was involved in a serious car accident last Thursday in Connecticut. Fortunately, no injuries were reported despite both vehicles being totaled in the incident.

Barbara Dolan, the founder and CEO of BD8 Capital Partners, took to Facebook to share her account of the crash.

According to Dolan, McMahon struck her car at a speed of 80-90 mph while she was driving in the right lane of the narrow Merritt Parkway, a historic highway built in the 1930s. “Vince McMahon hit me going 80-90mph… Both cars totaled. I and the dog are mostly fine, but was lucky to have kept control of the car… after being catapulted over 100 yards,” Dolan wrote.

She added that an unmarked state trooper had been following McMahon, attempting to pull him over for reckless speeding moments before the collision occurred. “The trooper told me afterwards that McMahon saw me last minute and swerved, smashing into my left rear… If he had hit me full on, there might’ve been a very different ending for me.”

According to Dolan, McMahon’s airbags deployed, and the front wheels of his Bentley were sheared off in the crash. The quick action likely saved both parties from more serious injuries. Dolan mentioned undergoing hospital scans and evaluations following the incident and remains in recovery. “Hands shaking for a good twenty minutes, but otherwise seemingly unscathed… Time will tell, I am told.”

At this time, neither Vince McMahon nor WWE has issued a public statement regarding the incident. Stay with PWMania.com for any further developments.