WWE Performance Center Recruit Questions Hulk Hogan Tributes In Now-Deleted Post

As WWE continues to honor the late Hulk Hogan, who passed away last Thursday at the age of 71, one Performance Center recruit is drawing attention for publicly questioning the widespread tributes.

Jamar Hampton, a WWE developmental talent who has appeared on WWE EVOLVE, took to Instagram to express discomfort with the company’s unified celebration of Hogan’s legacy. In a now-deleted story post, Hampton wrote: “Is this really who we should be celebrating? Do ya research.”

He also included a YouTube link to the transcript of Hulk Hogan’s infamous racist rant from 2015, the leaked recording from 2007 that resulted in WWE terminating Hogan’s contract and removing him from the WWE Hall of Fame.

The controversy surrounding Hogan’s racist comments has never fully disappeared, despite multiple public apologies and a reinstatement to the Hall of Fame in 2018. While WWE has focused its tributes solely on Hogan’s in-ring legacy and cultural impact, Hampton’s post has reopened discussion on the complexity of honoring such a polarizing figure.

Though the post was quickly deleted, screenshots and commentary have circulated across social media, sparking conversations among fans and industry insiders alike about Hogan’s place in wrestling history.

All of WWE’s flagship programs, Raw, SmackDown, and NXT, have paid tribute to Hogan this week. The company opened each show with a ten-bell salute and video packages celebrating his legendary career, including his WrestleMania moments, championship runs, and larger-than-life persona as “The Immortal One.”

Hampton’s criticism, however, underscores the generational and cultural divide within the wrestling community on how to reconcile Hogan’s legacy with his past remarks.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for further updates on this developing story and continuing coverage of Hulk Hogan’s impact on the world of professional wrestling.