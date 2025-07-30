WWE Releases Official Rankings Of The Greatest SummerSlam Matches Ever

By
Phil Johnson
-
Bret Hart graphic
Bret Hart | WWE

With SummerSlam 2025 just days away, WWE is turning up the nostalgia. The company has released an official YouTube playlist ranking the 25 greatest SummerSlam matches of all time, showcasing the most iconic and unforgettable bouts in SummerSlam history.

Check out WWE’s 25 greatest SummerSlam matches official rankings below:

  1. Bret Hart vs. British Bulldog – SummerSlam 1992
  2. John Cena vs. AJ Styles – SummerSlam 2016
  3. Bret Hart vs. Mr. Perfect – SummerSlam 1991
  4. CM Punk vs. Brock Lesnar – SummerSlam 2013
  5. Bret Hart vs. Owen Hart – SummerSlam 1994
  6. Hardy Boyz vs. Dudley Boyz vs. Edge & Christian – SummerSlam 2000
  7. Shawn Michaels vs. Triple H – SummerSlam 2002
  8. The Rock vs. Brock Lesnar – SummerSlam 2002
  9. Shawn Michaels vs. Razor Ramon – SummerSlam 1995
  10. Undertaker vs. Edge – SummerSlam 2008
  11. John Cena vs. Daniel Bryan – SummerSlam 2013
  12. Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar – SummerSlam 2022
  13. John Cena vs. CM Punk – SummerSlam 2011
  14. The Rock vs. Triple H – SummerSlam 1998
  15. Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman – SummerSlam 2017
  16. Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero – SummerSlam 2005
  17. Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Kurt Angle – SummerSlam 2001
  18. Jeff Hardy vs. CM Punk – SummerSlam 2009
  19. Brock Lesnar vs. The Undertaker – SummerSlam 2015
  20. Randy Orton vs. Christian – SummerSlam 2011
  21. Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair – SummerSlam 2022
  22. Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins – SummerSlam 2019
  23. Undertaker vs. Bret Hart – SummerSlam 1997
  24. Seth Rollins vs. John Cena – SummerSlam 2015
  25. Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar – SummerSlam 2023

From the iconic Wembley Stadium classic between Bret Hart and British Bulldog, to more recent epics like Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar, this list celebrates WWE’s legacy of delivering blockbuster action at “The Biggest Party of the Summer.”

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more SummerSlam coverage, match previews, and breaking news as the 2025 edition approaches.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR