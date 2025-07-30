WWE Releases Official Rankings Of The Greatest SummerSlam Matches Ever

With SummerSlam 2025 just days away, WWE is turning up the nostalgia. The company has released an official YouTube playlist ranking the 25 greatest SummerSlam matches of all time, showcasing the most iconic and unforgettable bouts in SummerSlam history.

Check out WWE’s 25 greatest SummerSlam matches official rankings below:

Bret Hart vs. British Bulldog – SummerSlam 1992 John Cena vs. AJ Styles – SummerSlam 2016 Bret Hart vs. Mr. Perfect – SummerSlam 1991 CM Punk vs. Brock Lesnar – SummerSlam 2013 Bret Hart vs. Owen Hart – SummerSlam 1994 Hardy Boyz vs. Dudley Boyz vs. Edge & Christian – SummerSlam 2000 Shawn Michaels vs. Triple H – SummerSlam 2002 The Rock vs. Brock Lesnar – SummerSlam 2002 Shawn Michaels vs. Razor Ramon – SummerSlam 1995 Undertaker vs. Edge – SummerSlam 2008 John Cena vs. Daniel Bryan – SummerSlam 2013 Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar – SummerSlam 2022 John Cena vs. CM Punk – SummerSlam 2011 The Rock vs. Triple H – SummerSlam 1998 Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman – SummerSlam 2017 Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero – SummerSlam 2005 Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Kurt Angle – SummerSlam 2001 Jeff Hardy vs. CM Punk – SummerSlam 2009 Brock Lesnar vs. The Undertaker – SummerSlam 2015 Randy Orton vs. Christian – SummerSlam 2011 Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair – SummerSlam 2022 Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins – SummerSlam 2019 Undertaker vs. Bret Hart – SummerSlam 1997 Seth Rollins vs. John Cena – SummerSlam 2015 Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar – SummerSlam 2023

From the iconic Wembley Stadium classic between Bret Hart and British Bulldog, to more recent epics like Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar, this list celebrates WWE’s legacy of delivering blockbuster action at “The Biggest Party of the Summer.”

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more SummerSlam coverage, match previews, and breaking news as the 2025 edition approaches.