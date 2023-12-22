Dean Malenko Has Brain Surgery To Fight Symptoms Of Parkinson’s Disease

Dean Malenko is known as one of the best pure wrestlers in the WCW’s cruiserweight division in the late 1990s. He’s also an unsung hero behind the scenes, working as a producer for both WWE and AEW.

Unfortunately, the former WCW Cruiserweight Champion has been suffering from Parkinson’s disease for several years.

Jim Ross, who returned to AEW television this week on Dynamite to call the main event, mentioned meeting Malenko backstage at the show on the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast.

Malenko recently underwent brain surgery, according to the WWE Hall of Famer, to stop having tremors caused by the disease.

“I saw Dean Malenko. Malenko’s had some health issues. I saw him there, and he’s had brain surgery. It stops the shakes from Parkinson’s, and he’s had the surgery. He’s such a sweetheart of a guy,” Ross stated.

Ross praised the former WWE/WCW/ECW star for his role as an MVP in AEW because of his coaching abilities in assisting talent with their matches.

You can check out the show below: