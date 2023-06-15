Deonna Purrazzo Reaches 500-Day Milestone As IMPACT Knockouts Champion

“The Virtuosa” has been doing this for a while.
Deonna Purrazzo took to social media on Thursday to comment on surpassing the 500-day milestone as IMPACT Knockouts Champion.
“Today I surpass 500 cumulative days as IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts World Champion,” she wrote via Twitter. “Long May She Reign. #Virtuosa 👁️.”
