Deonna Purrazzo Reaches 500-Day Milestone As IMPACT Knockouts Champion

By
Matt Boone
-

“The Virtuosa” has been doing this for a while.

At the top level.

Deonna Purrazzo took to social media on Thursday to comment on surpassing the 500-day milestone as IMPACT Knockouts Champion.

“Today I surpass 500 cumulative days as IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts World Champion,” she wrote via Twitter. “Long May She Reign. #Virtuosa 👁️.”

