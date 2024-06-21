Details On Matt And Jeff Hardy Not Re-Signing With AEW

Jeff Hardy returned to TNA Wrestling during the 2024 Against All Odds event, coming to the aid of his brother Matt. During his podcast, Matt mentioned that he and Jeff had not signed new contracts with AEW:

“Jeff was still with AEW. I was saying, ‘let me match up with his deal. When his deal ends, I’ll work through that.’ If something works where I can go back to AEW and we can team together, that’s cool and we could do that. I was talking with those guys and we came to two or three different offers, and nothing was quite what I wanted. I was doing all the negotiating for myself and Jeff. I was trying to set myself up for something new when Jeff’s contract ended. I ended up doing Against All Odds. Let me do a program with Moose, we’ll have a killer blowoff match, and I’ll put Moose over. I said, ‘I’ll come in, we’ll build up an angle, it’ll get me hot. It’ll rebuild equity back with myself’ because myself and Jeff had been devalued for so long, like the last year. ‘Let me build some value for myself and I can put Moose over. It’ll be a win-win.’ That was the plan.

As time started going on, Jeff started telling me, ‘No one has reached out to me.’ ‘Are you going to reach out to them?’ The only time they offered Jeff a deal is when they offered me a deal. Jeff didn’t care. Unless they offered him something that he liked, he was good. He wasn’t going to reach out. As Jeff was saying, ‘No one has reached out, my deal might be up.’ I said, ‘I’m enjoying my time in TNA. Jeff isn’t looking to re-sign, no one has reached out, Jeff doesn’t feel like he’s necessarily wanted there.’ Jeff is an interesting cat. He thinks differently. If someone is not trying to reach out to him, ‘Hey, we really want to do this.’ If you’re sitting back or not trying to contact, he goes, ‘Well, they must not want me. I’ll move on.’ I told [TNA], ‘I would love to extend this.’ They said, ‘If Jeff’s deal is coming up, would he be interested in doing this?’ I told Jeff, ‘TNA said whenever your AEW deal is done, they’d be interested in doing something if you’d like to.’ Jeff got back to me, ‘Yeah. When my AEW deal runs out, if they don’t offer me anything, I’d be up for that.’”

Matt also said the following about their TNA situation:

“We’re both free agents. We don’t have any contract. We’re just doing TNA programs right now. We have agreed to work with them for a couple of months and we’re not opposed to extending that. If they wanted to offer something, we would have a conversation with them.”

(quotes courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)