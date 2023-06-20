Development Of New AEW Mobile Game “AEW: Figure Fighters” Announced

The following press release was issued to PWMania.com:

WBD Sports and AEW Expand Their Partnership with the Development of New Mobile Game – “AEW: Figure Fighters”

Warner Bros. Discovery Sports and AEW announced the development of a new casual mobile game – “AEW: Figure Fighters.” This free to play game will feature 3D animated versions of AEW wrestlers battling it out in the ring, allowing fans to expand their fandom and love for the show. Fans will be able to collect and level up their favorite wrestlers, play in various game modes, and complete numerous challenges.

The development of the game furthers WBD Sports’ commitment to innovation in gaming, supported by an ongoing partnership with Immutable X.

“AEW: Figure Fighters” is in early development and planned for release in 2024. Sign up for the latest updates and announcements at www.AEWFigureFighters.com.