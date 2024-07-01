Dijak Shoots During His First Post-WWE Indy Event

Donovan Dijak wasted no time in preparing for his return to the independent wrestling scene now that he is no longer under contract with WWE.

The former WWE star previously stated that the company had never negotiated with him and informed him that they would not renew his contract at the last minute, which expires on Friday.

On Saturday, Dijak made his first post-WWE appearance, interrupting CPA’s celebration before laying him out with his Feast Your Eyes finisher and cutting a promo.

Dijak stated, “Last night, I didn’t have any plans of coming here. Last night, I still worked for WWE. Not any f**king more. I saw something I wanted, and I came and I f**king took it. You guys are in store for something really, really f**king special. Because from now on, if I want to do something, I f**king do it. I don’t give a s**t what state, I don’t give a s**t what country, or what promotion. I’m going to go wherever the hell I want, whenever the hell I want, and take whatever the f**k I want. So if you have some glasses on, take them off, open your eyes, and take a good look, because this is exactly what the world of professional wrestling has in store for them for the ever-seen future. This is a place for those of you who’ve been around here for a long time. This is the place that I made my name. So not only am I going to come and take whatever I want, but I’m going to give it all back to you. So line up, get in line, I’m going to be here all fucking night to meet every single one of you, to shake every one of your hands, and to thank you for being here for me, for being here for them, and for being here for everyone, and you can feast your f**king eyes on me.”

RevPro in the UK has scheduled a match between Dijak and Michael Oku for July 28 in Coventry.