Divorce Terms Reveal Nikki Bella’s $200K Payment & Custody Split With Artem

Former WWE Superstar Nikki Bella (Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace) and professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev have officially finalized their divorce, according to newly surfaced court documents obtained by TMZ. The finalized settlement outlines the couple’s financial arrangements and custody plans for their son, Matteo.

As part of the agreement, Nikki Bella will pay $3,500 per month in child support to Chigvintsev. The documents also reveal Bella has agreed to pay a six-figure lump sum, delivering $100,000 immediately and an additional $100,000 by the end of 2025, totaling $200,000.

In terms of their son’s well-being, Bella will cover the full cost of Matteo’s speech therapy, while the pair will split the expenses for extracurricular activities “halfsies,” according to the filing.

When it comes to assets, Bella will retain full ownership of her trusts and business ventures. The filing states she is “walking away with all of the trusts in her name,” which includes her entertainment brand, Stephanie Nicole Garcia Entertainment, and her wine label, Bonita Bonita.

The custodial agreement ensures both parents maintain meaningful time with their son. Bella and Chigvintsev will alternate custody on major holidays, trading off each year to maintain balance during important occasions.

While the couple’s public split included troubling allegations—TMZ previously reported that Chigvintsev was arrested in August 2024 after allegedly assaulting Bella—both sides later made opposing claims, with Chigvintsev accusing Bella of fabricating the allegations. Following the arrest, Bella filed a restraining order, which Chigvintsev contested.

Despite the turbulent history, the couple reportedly reached their settlement in November 2024, with a judge now officially signing off on the agreement as of May 2025, making all terms legally binding.

At the time of this report, neither party had issued a public comment regarding the finalized settlement.

