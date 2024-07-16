Dominik Mysterio Offers High Praise For Stephanie Vaquer, Talks About Her WWE Signing

Dominik Mysterio likes the latest addition to the WWE talent roster.

During a recent interview with ESTO.com, The Judgment Day member commented on WWE signing Stephanie Vaquer.

“It’s a great thing for us to have another Latina in WWE,” Dom said of the former NJPW STRONG & CMLL Women’s Champion, who made her successful WWE in-ring debut at the pair of Supershows in Mexico over the weekend. “Especially having her is something that is going to ignite the women’s division.”

He continued, “She’s going to bring something different from this side of the United States, I’m excited to see her. If she wants she can have something with Judgement Day; We have two Irish, two Puerto Ricans and we need someone else coming from Mexico.”