Dominik Mysterio Opens Up About Emotional Moment Before Starting Wrestling

Top WWE star and AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio discussed various topics with the company, including how his then-girlfriend, now wife, encouraged him to train in Tampa for six months to pursue professional wrestling.

Mysterio said, “I was around 260 pounds, just lost. My wife now, girlfriend at the time, she knew it, and I told her there was this opportunity, ‘I might go train in Tampa for six months, but I don’t really want to do it. I don’t want to leave.’ I just remember crying, bawling up. She looked at me and went, ‘You have to go. You gotta do this.’”

