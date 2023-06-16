Dominik Mysterio Opens Up On His Rise In WWE As A Heel

Dom Dom always knew he’d be a bad guy.

Dominik Mysterio recently spoke with Inside The Ropes for an interview, during which he spoke about his rock-star level heel character in WWE as part of The Judgment Day with his “Mami” Rhea Ripley.

“I think it’s kind of just always secretly been hidden in me, that I’m kind of just this dick,” he said of his heel persona. “Which, like with all things, it just came naturally to me, man. I don’t know what it was, but I think what really helped me was I guess when I was training with Lance and with Jay Lethal, I guess everyone thought I was just gonna be a babyface like my dad and just be a good guy all the time.”

The son of WWE Hall of Fame legend Rey Mysterio continued, “So when I would do practice matches, I would want to be a heel. I wanted to be the bad guy. So I trained, most of the time, my practice matches, I was always the bad guy. So it was always fun to kind of get into that character. Once I got the opportunity, I was like, I’m not gonna blow it. RBIs is gonna be the one. I’ve always wanted to be the bad guy. Guys like Eddie Guerrero, Dean Malenko, Chris Jericho, guys like that I grew up watching, that’s how I wanted to do it.”

