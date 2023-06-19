Dominik Mysterio Rips Up Fans Anti-Rhea Ripley Sign At WWE Live Event (Video)

You do NOT disrespect “Mami.”

Not while Dom Dom’s in town.

One member of the WWE Universe learned this the hard way over the weekend.

Footage has surfaced on social media that shows Dominik Mysterio having some fun at the WWE live event in Charleston, West Virginia, tearing up a sign that a fan had that read, “Dia-Rhea Ripley.”

The Judgment Day member walked up to the fan, pointed at the sign and then snatched it from him and tore it to shreds before stating, “Not my Mami!”

Check out video footage of the moment via the tweet embedded below.