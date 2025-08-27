Dominik Mysterio Talks Change In Fan Reactions Since WrestleMania

WWE Intercontinental Champion and Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio appeared on the “Rap on Wrestling” podcast, where he discussed several topics, including how fans have started to cheer for him.

Mysterio said, “Man, it’s super surreal, man. It’s such a blessing because it wasn’t too long ago, I was getting booed out of stadiums and arenas for two, three years now. Not even being able to get a word out. Interviews and podcasts and stuff like this is the most I was ever able to talk.”

On fans cheering him at WrestleMania:

“So the fact that it’s switched up on me that quickly because I remember walking out, my music hitting at WrestleMania and they booed me. I was getting booed. Then the match started, things started progressing and they were chanting, they were singing my song and it just, I don’t know. I didn’t change anything about Dirty Dom. I just know the fans changed up. They realized the greatness they were witnessing.”

