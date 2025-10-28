Dominik Mysterio Wants To “Put One Of The Final Nails” In John Cena’s Career

WWE Intercontinental and AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day spoke with Liam O’Loughlin from Wide World of Sports about various topics, including following in the footsteps of his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

Dominik Mysterio said, “I don’t really feel the pressure. When it comes to being a multi-generation family in the industry and having the Mysterio name and everything he’s done, I never really took the pressure in a bad way. It almost motivated me and made me want to go out there and have fun. Now when people talk about the Mysterios, they talk about me as well which is really cool to see.”

On potentially facing John Cena on his retirement tour:

“It would be amazing. I’d love to put one of the final nails in the coffin of John Cena’s career. I’ve known him since I was a kid, so being able to get in the ring with him would be awesome. This is the only title he has never held in the WWE. If he wants some, he can come and get some.”