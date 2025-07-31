Donald Trump On Hulk Hogan: “He Was A Great Friend Of MAGA”

Speaking to members of the press following the announcement, President Donald Trump shared his thoughts on Hogan’s legacy, their personal friendship, and the wrestling icon’s political awakening in recent years.

“He made the best speech at the [Republican National] convention, and he was very proud,” Trump recalled. “He told me, ‘I wish I came out stronger, but I didn’t want to be criticized.’ And he felt so badly about it… He really overdid it—almost, if you can overdo such a thing.”

Trump praised Hogan’s larger-than-life charisma and athleticism: “He was a great guy. He was an unbelievable showman. I’ll tell you what—he really was a physical specimen. Because you could be a good showman, but if you’re not a physical specimen, it’s not going to work.”

Reflecting on Hogan’s physical toll and work ethic, Trump noted: “He would wrestle sometimes 200 times a year… His knees were in trouble, his back was in trouble. He was in such trouble. But he was great. He was a great man. He was an incredible gentleman.”

“He was a great friend of MAGA…”

Trump concluded by referring to Hogan as a passionate supporter of his Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement: “He was really a great friend—and he was a great friend of MAGA.”

Hulk Hogan was one of the most recognizable and influential figures in the history of professional wrestling. From body-slamming André the Giant at WrestleMania III to becoming the face of the Rock ‘n’ Wrestling boom of the 1980s, Hogan’s impact on the industry is unparalleled. He was a six-time WWE Champion, a six-time WCW World Champion, and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice—once individually (2005) and again as a member of the nWo (2020).