Donovan Dijak Explains Why He Doesn’t Have A T-BAR Mask

Former WWE star Donovan Dijak discussed several topics with Fightful Overbooked’s In The Weeds, including the reason he doesn’t have a T-BAR mask.

Dijak said, “I actually don’t have a T-BAR mask. I had a T-BAR mask, and I sent it to NXT when I got moved to NXT.”

He continued, “The first vignette we ran they dropped the mask into a burning fire pit. They decided to run that vignette three days before the event. I live in New England so I had to overnight them the mask. They’re like, ‘Are you okay if we burn this?’ ‘Please do.’ I don’t have one, but I think maybe Mason has one because we are all friends with Jason Baker, the WWE mask maker, who is tremendous and one of the greatest assets that the company has. They had a bunch of spares and sent them to him. I think he has a bunch. I don’t.”

On having a SLAPJACK mask in his possession:

“The only one I have is the SLAPJACK mask because, I don’t remember the exact circumstances, but Pretty Deadly somehow ended up with the SLAPJACK mask because I think they’re friend with Shane (Haste) and he sent them the mask to put in the background of a shot. I have a hazy picture of Pretty Deadly doing a Halloween (skit) where they are stuck in a haunted house and they wanted to plant the SLAPJACK mask in the back of the vignette as an easter egg. It wasn’t approved.”

Dijak added, “They’re like, ‘We have the SLAPJACK mask. Can you give it back to Shane?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll see Shane.’ I never see Shane [laughs]. Even if I did see Shane, I’m not giving him the mask back. It’s too much fun to have it.”

