Donovan Dijak Reflects On His Past Comments On CM Punk

Former WWE star Donovan Dijak spoke with SEScoops about several topics, including his April 2023 social media post about CM Punk.

Dijak said, “Everybody’s saying, ‘He shouldn’t be on RAW, he’s going to …’ because he’s signed to AEW at the time or he’s under contract. There’s this huge outpouring, this huge buzz, and in my mind, I’m thinking, ‘My best friends are also backstage at Raw and nobody cares.’ There’s not one mention of it, there’s not one tweet, there’s not one … I understand why. I understand that CM Punk is this huge star and he used to be the WWE Champion, this is a big deal.”

On feeling his friends on RAW were being ignored:

“I’m not just going to sit back while my friends are being ignored and are going to get released and all these negative things are going to happen that people that I love and I want to see succeed. So I’m gonna use what’s happening to benefit them, so I said some … I posted something and, again, probably not the best or smartest thing I’ve ever done. It was honest and it’s how I felt at the time.”

On his relationship with Punk:

“I met CM Punk and we have a great relationship.”

