Dragunov vs. Hayes Announced For 7/17, Baron Corbin Advances In WWE Speed Tourney

Baron Corbin has advanced in the WWE Speed Championship Contender Tournament.

During the July 10 episode of WWE Speed on X, Corbin defeated Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits in the final minute of the time-limit bout that all WWE Speed matches are contested under.

With the win, Corbin will advance in the tourney, which features Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov in the next bout on the July 17 episode of WWE Speed on X.

Check out the complete episode from 7/10 via the X post embedded below.