Drew Gulak Issues Statement On Ronda Rousey Accusing Him Of Inappropriate Behavior

Drew Gulak issued a statement just hours after Ronda Rousey accused him of inappropriate behavior while they were backstage at WWE.

This is what Gulak had to say:

Backstage at a WWE event in 2022, I saw Ronda talking with a group in the hallway. I stopped to say hi and shake all their hands, and in an attempt to shake her hand, I accidentally touched her drawstring. Complete accident, and one that I had apologized to her for the mishap. — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) April 3, 2024

Here is what Rousey said on NewsNation:

“Bruce Prichard and another one of the writers and God, I forgot his name. I can’t believe I forgot this guy’s name. It’ll come back to me, but I was standing there, and this guy that was like barely an acquaintance with, grabs the string of, like, my sweat pants as I’m walking by. And like, nobody, like, I wasn’t even looking at him, you know? And, I I looked down the hall, and I was like, I don’t know if I can swear on this, you’re gonna bleep me? It’s a quote, okay, by this guy grabs the string my sweatpants and nobody else reacts as if this is abnormal. And he’s like, he comes out, and he starts going down the hall. I’m just like, what is that? Like? Why are we grabbing the string of my sweatpants? Like, if my husband was standing here next to me, would you feel comfortable walking up to me and grabbing the string of my sweatpants, but nobody around me acted as if it was abnormal? Like they’re like, all the guys around me were just like, you know, this is part of the day, and I’m like if this guy is coming up to me and doing this kind of stuff to me when there’s other people around like what’s happening to these other girls when it’s not in a hallway or something like that. So that really really put me on an edge to, like, not only is this like behavior prevalent, but it’s so prevalent that people don’t even realize it’s a problem anymore.”