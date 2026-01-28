Drew McIntyre Addresses Controversy Surrounding Cody Rhodes Feud

Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre appeared on TMZ’s Inside the Ropes to discuss various topics, including whether he believes he took things too far with Cody Rhodes.

McIntyre said, “No. I honestly don’t believe there’s such a thing as too far these days. You know, I’m willing to take it as well as willing to give it out. And a lot of people might take some of the stuff I say, get offended, and maybe run and cry to management. Cody’s not one of those people. I’ll give him credit where credit is due. You know, he’ll take punches literally in the ring. He does some crazy stuff. He jumped off a balcony top of me, puts his body in the line all the time, but he’s also got pretty thick skin. And he’ll take a verbal lash, and then he won’t give it right back. So no, as far as I’m concerned, there is no limit. And yeah, I’m going to keep pushing the boundaries. So you think I’ve been bad before I won the title? Just wait. Just wait. People are going to try and cancel me for some of the stuff I probably say. I don’t care. I’m the champ. You can’t cancel the champ.”

On being the only wrestler to hold the WWE, TNA, and NXT Championships:

“I mean, it’s pretty cool hearing some of the — seeing some of the records, like that one there. Social media’s been telling me all kinds of records. There’s a couple I’m probably forgetting off the top of my head. My biggest one is I’m the first and only ever Scottish and British WWE champion of all time. People like the British Bulldog, William Regal, Wade Barrett, and some of the greats from Britain and the UK in general have never won the world title. I’ve been lucky to win it four times. I know that’s the biggest one to me. And you know, winning all those championships you just mentioned is very, very surreal.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)