Drew McIntyre Addresses His Current WWE Contract Negotiations

Drew McIntyre has addressed his current contract situation once more.

McIntyre left WWE after WrestleMania 39, reportedly frustrated with creative and the negotiations for a new WWE contract that expires next year. He returned at Money in the Bank in London, England.

He’s since feuded with GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Title and is currently working on WWE RAW with Matt Riddle.

McIntyre was asked about his current situation by the Hindustan Times while in India for WWE Superstar Spectacular.

“I mean, I keep reading the internet myself. I just saw something earlier. The internet keeps talking about my future, I guess. But my focus is on the here and now like I don’t look to the future, I don’t look to the past, I look to the present. And my job right now is just making sure we give everybody in Hyderabad the best show possible and I’ll continue to give the best performance I can give at every show and I can see I don’t plan to be anywhere else. That’s as much as I can give.”