Drew McIntyre Calls Out Fans Over WWE WrestleMania Incident

Drew McIntyre has spoken out about fan behaviour during WrestleMania 42 week, echoing growing concerns raised by multiple WWE talents.

Taking to social media, McIntyre drew a clear distinction between respectful fan interactions and behaviour that crossed personal boundaries.

“For those fans who spent hard earned money on a chance to say hello, take a photo, have something signed… I appreciate each and every single one of you.”

However, he also detailed several troubling experiences involving fans at the talent hotel.

“To those who rushed my family and I in the hotel, kept your kids up till 2am throwing them in front of us, or shoved a camera in my face without asking… please don’t do that ever again.”

McIntyre added that the situations could have escalated further under different circumstances.

“You’re lucky I’m a calm natured person outside the ring.”

His comments align with multiple reports from WrestleMania week suggesting a lack of adequate security at the hotel, where talent were reportedly accessible in public areas without additional protective measures.

Several WWE figures have described similar incidents, including fans crowding lobbies, following talent, and attempting to film them without consent.

As of now, WWE has not publicly addressed the concerns raised regarding security during WrestleMania 42 week.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on this developing situation.