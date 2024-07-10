Drew McIntyre Confirms He Has Signed With Paradigm Talent Agency

Drew McIntyre has new representation.

“The Scottish Warrior” surfaced on social media on Wednesday and confirmed a report by Variety that he has signed to join the Paradigm Talent Agency.

McIntyre will continue to be represented by attorney Brad Small at Fox Rothschild.

Others currently represented by Paradigm are CM Punk, Tiffany Stratton and Damian Priest, just to name a few.

“‘When one door closes…’ Since I’m officially suspended by WWE, I’ll be looking forward to exploring new opportunities,” McIntyre wrote via X.