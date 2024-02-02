Drew McIntyre Continues To Take Shots At CM Punk’s Injury With Social Media Memes

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE star CM Punk suffered a legitimate devastating triceps injury when he competed in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match at last Saturday’s 2024 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Monday’s episode of RAW then opened up with an emotional Punk addressing his real-life injury and how he will miss WrestleMania 40 due to the injury before he was interrupted by “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre, who told The Best In The World that he prayed for such a thing to happen and that his prayers were answered because Punk is hurt and no longer competing in the main event of WrestleMania.

McIntyre has since been taking shots at Punk’s injury, and he even went as far as to comment on ending the former WWE Champion’s WrestleMania dream by posting a photo of a graveyard with his face attached to another person’s body and a tombstone that says, “CM Punk’s WrestleMania Main Event 2024 – 2024.”

The Scottish Warrior took to his official Twitter (X) account once again and posted a famous meme of Meek Mill’s “Dreams & Nightmares” song, which highlights a specific lyric that reads, “I Used To Pray For Times Like This.” The meme has been circulating on the internet every day whenever something good happens.

As of this writing, there is no word yet on who McIntyre’s WrestleMania 40 opponent will be.

You can check out McIntyre’s post below.