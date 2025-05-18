Drew McIntyre Names Who He’d Want On His Side In An Actual Fight

WWE star Drew McIntyre spoke with Pub Darts about various topics, including who he would want on his side in a real fight.

McIntyre said, “Brock [Lesnar], Meng. He’s the nicest guy in the world, Haku. But he’s, clearly from all the stories I’ve heard, a killer if you get on his bad side. … He’s so nice. I was thinking the whole time I’ve known him, growing up in my 20s especially, ‘How’s he the baddest man ever in wrestling? He’s the nicest guy in the f***ing world.”

You can check out McIntyre’s comments in the video below.