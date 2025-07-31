Drew McIntyre Returns To U.S. Thanks To Logan Paul’s Private Jet

As PWManiacom previously reported, top WWE star Drew McIntyre was stranded in the UK on Sunday because he had the wrong passport, which prevented him from traveling to the U.S.

McIntyre recently shared a video on his Twitter (now known as X), where he announced that he has returned to the U.S. thanks to Logan Paul, who arranged a private jet for him.

The pair are set to team up this weekend at the SummerSlam premium live event against Jelly Roll and Randy Orton.

In the video, McIntyre also responded to The Miz’s offer to take his place at SummerSlam, firmly stating, “Absolutely not.”