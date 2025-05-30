Dustin Rhodes Fires Back At Eric Bischoff’s Comments About WCW Exit

During a recent episode of his podcast, former WCW President Eric Bischoff discussed the firing of Dustin Rhodes and Blacktop Bully (Barry Darsow) from WCW in 1995, following their controversial “King of the Road” match at the inaugural Uncensored pay-per-view. The match was filmed inside the back of a moving truck and became infamous due to the use of blood, which violated WCW’s strict no-bleeding policy at the time.

Bischoff addressed the issue bluntly, saying:

“The ultimate responsibility comes down to the performers. When I look someone in the eye and say ‘Don’t do this,’ please don’t come to me and say ‘Yeah, but he told me to.’ That just doesn’t fly with me… I looked them both in the eyes and said ‘Do not bleed.’ I don’t care who the f**k comes out of nowhere and says ‘Here’s some blades, do it anyway.’ Not an excuse.”

In response, Dustin Rhodes fired back on Twitter/X with a strong statement defending himself and calling out perceived hypocrisy.

“For those in the IWC that say I have never had any Charisma, you’re absolutely wrong. You could never do what I do, EVER. I have busted my ass my whole career. Real fans know.”

Addressing Bischoff’s version of events, Dustin wrote:

“Eric Bischoff was speaking on my firing of WCW about bleeding. Number 1, and this will be talked about in my book at length, I reached out beforehand to Craig Leathers and was told we could. I would never disobey what my boss says. 2, why did Hogan bleed on that same PPV but it was ok? Need to get your facts straight. I lost my job and they did not. You know why? Cause Hogan and his boys had just arrived and they needed to clear out a few contracts.”

Despite his frustration, Dustin made it clear he’s not holding a grudge:

“It was wrong, but you know what I didn’t do? Sue. Because I knew I was gonna be just fine because I bust my ass each and every time I am out there and have had an extraordinary career.

For the record, I don’t have a problem with Eric, but this shouldn’t have been talked about on air.”

He closed with a strong reminder of who he is:

“I’m Dustin Fucking Rhodes, a charismatic, hard working legend. Man this shit pisses me off.”

