Earl Hebner Reveals Why He Didn’t Like To Be The Referee In Randy Savage’s Matches

By
James Hetfield
-

Former WWE referee Earl Hebner recently spoke with WrestlingNews.co’s Steve Fall on a number of topics including why he didn’t like to be the referee in Randy Savage’s matches.

Hebner said, “He’d give you a stack of papers that thick of the whole match way before it was ever going to go on. I mean, two weeks before the WrestleMania, and then he comes back and I go damn, that’s a joke.” “But, that’s how he was, he was a perfectionist.”

“Randy was the same way about TV and house shows, same thing. He wanted to write, period.” “Additionally, if someone made a mistake, Savage wouldn’t be happy.” “If you screwed up, he’d go ‘What the hell is going on here?’”

