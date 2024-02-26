Early Favorites And Betting Odds For AEW Revolution 2024

The opening betting odds for the matches at AEW’s next event, Revolution, have been released ahead of the show at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

No titles are expected to change hands. The Young Bucks are expected to defeat Sting in his retirement match when he teams up with Darby Allin. Samoa Joe, the AEW World Heavyweight Champion, is a heavy favorite to defend his title in a triple threat match.

These odds show the favorite as a (-) with the smallest number, and the underdog as a (+) with the larger number. Here are the betting odds, courtesy of Bet Online:

AEW World Heavyweight Title Match

Samoa Joe (champion) -700 vs. Hangman Page -1000 vs, Swerve Strickland +400

AEW Women’s World Championship Match

Toni Storm (champion) -600 vs. Deonna Purrazzo +350

AEW International Championship Match

Orange Cassidy (champion) +400 vs. Roderick Strong -700

Tornado Tag Team Match (Sting’s Last Match)

Sting & Darby Allin +200 vs. The Young Bucks -300

AEW Continental Crown Championship Match

Eddie Kingston (champion) -150 vs. Bryan Danielson +110

AEW TNT Championship Match

Christian Cage (champon) -200 vs. Daniel Garcia +150

Singles Match

Will Ospreay -2000 vs. Konosuke Takeshita +700

Tag Team Match

Claudio Castagnoli & Jon Moxley -150 vs. FTR +110

Meat Madness

Wardlow -500 vs. Powerhouse Hobbs +300 vs. Lance Archer +1200