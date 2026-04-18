Early PPV Buyrate Figures For AEW Dynasty 2026

AEW held its 2026 Dynasty pay-per-view (PPV) last Sunday night, headlined by MJF defending the AEW World Championship against Kenny Omega.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, early estimates suggest that the event achieved the second-highest buy rate since AEW’s All In, ranking only behind AEW Revolution. Although specific numbers were not provided, the report indicates that Dynasty likely surpassed AEW Worlds End, which had approximately 143,000 buys.

It is noteworthy that this was the first time since AEW Revolution that buy rates did not increase on HBO Max. Dynasty ranks as the second highest AEW PPV in purchases on HBO Max, following Revolution. However, the numbers for international purchases remain unclear due to the launch of the new streaming service MyAEW, available to fans outside the U.S. and Canada.

Additionally, it was observed that no one expected Dynasty to outdo Revolution, as the latter was a larger event featuring a significant stipulation in the main event match between MJF and “Hangman” Adam Page. Revolution also benefited from a longer promotional period, with 11 weeks of buildup, compared to just 4 for Dynasty. Despite this, the show is considered a success.

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan mentioned at the post-PPV media scrum that Dynasty will have the highest buy rate for the event to date, as anticipated, since the previous installment garnered 122,000 buys. Khan also highlighted that this event set a record for the best attendance in Dynasty’s history. AEW’s next show, Double or Nothing, is scheduled for Sunday, May 24th, at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York.