EC3 Wants Three Recently Released WWE Stars In The NWA

NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion EC3 recently spoke with MuscleManMalcolm on a number of topics including how he would want Elias in the NWA.

EC3 said, “I would want Elias in the NWA. Knowing him, we have a lot of similarities, but we also have a lot of differences. I think he created himself. He’s super, outside the box thinker and creative. He ran with something very, very far that probably shouldn’t have had legs, but his talent brought it into the forefront. I don’t think he gets the credit he deserves as a wrestler. He’s jacked and ferocious looking. I think we could do some really good things.”

EC3 also talked about how Riddick Moss and Dolph Ziggler are two other former WWE stars he would love to see come to the NWA.

“[Madcap Moss] could be one. He’s a stud as an athlete. He’s never experienced the business outside the developmental system and the WWE. So I don’t even think what he’s capable of when you have the kind of tools that he have. You can forge yourself as opposed to being told what’s good all the time. Obviously a guy like Zigs would be amazing, so I’d love to beat him for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship. Those are three good ones.”

