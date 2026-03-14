El Hijo Del Vikingo Teases WWE Main Roster Call-Up

Top AAA star El Hijo Del Vikingo spoke with Denise Salcedo about various topics, including the possibility of a WWE main roster call-up.

Vikingo said, “After I defeat Dominik for the championship, I will enter the main roster of WWE. We already entered the video game, now we are going to enter the main roster. Those are my short-term plans.”

On who he wants to face on the main roster:

“I had a lot of matches with Penta inside of AAA, out of Mexico, and a lot of other places. I would like to face Penta, Fenix, Dragon Lee, and Rey Mysterio now being in the main roster.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)