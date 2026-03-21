Elayna Black Calls Out Fans Showing Up At Her Hotel

Elayna Black has spoken out after fans reportedly showed up at her hotel, calling attention to ongoing concerns around personal boundaries in professional wrestling.

Taking to social media, Black expressed frustration that the issue continues to resurface, writing, “How many times do we have to have the fans showing up to hotels conversation?”

The incident is the latest in a pattern of privacy-related issues she has faced. In 2024, Black publicly asked fans not to send mail to her personal residence or her parents’ home, instead directing them to official channels. At the time, she wrote, “I love and appreciate all fan mail, but if you are going to send it, please refrain from sending it to my personal address or, more importantly, my parents’. All fan mail can be sent to the PC addressed to me.”

She has also addressed criticism from within the wrestling industry. In February, she responded to a fellow wrestler who made comments about her income sources, writing, “Soooo you call yourself a pro wrestler yet comment this to other workers you clearly know nothing about? You must be one hell of a girl-dad. Sad and pathetic. Go back to school please, you need it.”

Black signed with WWE in 2022 before being released in 2024. She later joined TNA Wrestling, where she has been featured regularly on TNA Impact as part of the women’s division.

Situations involving fans showing up at hotels have been raised by multiple wrestlers across the industry in recent years, highlighting broader concerns about safety and the need to respect performers’ privacy outside of scheduled appearances.