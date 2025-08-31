Elias Reveals Seth Rollins’ Backstage Reaction To Ezekiel’s WWE RAW Debut

Former WWE star Elias discussed various topics with Inside the Ropes, including the segment that introduced his brother, Ezekiel, on WWE RAW and Seth Rollins’ reaction.

Elijah said, “So, that was the birth of Ezekiel right there, and that was that first night on Monday Night RAW.”

He added, “I can remember I walked backstage after that segment, and Seth Rollins is like, ‘I have no idea what I just watched. But I loved it.’”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

