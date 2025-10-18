WWE Supershow Live Event Results From Tokyo, Japan 10/18/2025 (Rhea Ripley Injured)

WWE ran the Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan on October 18, 2025 for a WWE Supershow non-televised live event.

David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam sent along the following results.

* Jey Uso defeats Rusev

* AJ Styles defeats Kofi Kingston

* WWE Women’s U.S. Title: Champion Giulia defeats Roxanne Perez

* WWE Men’s Intercontinental Title: Champion Dominick Mysterio defeats PENTA

* WWE Women’s World Title: Champion Stephanie Vaquer defeats Raquel Rodriguez / Iyo Sky / Rhea Ripley. Vaquer pins Rodriguez. NOTE: Ripley is injured and helped out of the arena. She later posts a picture with an injured nose.

* LA Knight promo on the mic

* The Kabuki Warriors: Asuka and Kairi Sane defeat Bayley and Lyra Valkyria. Valkyria is pinned.

* War Raider Ivar defeats El Grande Americano

* CM Punk and Shinsuke Nakamura defeat Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed: Nakamura pins Reed.