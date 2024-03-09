Elijah Addresses Possibly Working In NJPW, TNA And AEW

Former WWE star Elijah recently spoke with Monopoly Events on a number of topics including possibly working in NJPW, TNA and AEW.

Elijah said, “Every one of them has their advantages and just appeal to me, just from a personal standpoint.” “I think it’d be cool to go to Japan and work for New Japan, just to show something that people might have not expected. They might associate me in a certain way, and I would just love to just kind of blow that expectation away. I feel like if you picture Elias or Elijah in New Japan, it’s not an immediate, obvious connection. But then I feel like if I’m put in that environment, ‘Oh, hey, guess that? This can work out too.’”

“The same with AEW, or TNA, I mean I love the idea. I have plenty of ideas about how to evolve my character and take it to the next step, and I feel like you need a TV audience in order to show that. So we’ll have to see what kind of opportunities come my way and which way we go, but all three of them are very appealing.”

You can check out Elijah’c comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)