Elton John Song Revealed As Theme For AEW Collision On TNT

The AEW Collision announcements keep coming!

Ahead of the series premiere of the new Saturday Night Collision program on TNT at 8/7c tomorrow night from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, Tony Khan took to Twitter and revealed the theme song for the new weekly prime time cable television show.

“It’s official! Our opening theme for Saturday Night AEW Collision on TNT is Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting by Sir Elton John,” Khan revealed. “While Fulham FC and Watford FC will never be best mates on the pitch, you’re now a great friend to AEW, Elton John, and we salute you, Sir!”

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on Saturday night for live AEW Collision results coverage from Chicago, Ill.