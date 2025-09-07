Eric Bischoff Compares The Launch Of RAF To WCW

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff spoke with Undisputed about various topics, including the similarities between the launch of RAF and the launch of WCW, which he was also involved in.

Bischoff said, “We found our sweet spot in WCW by appealing to an underserved market. At the time, it was the 18-49-year-old male demo, which was completely neglected by WWE. They were focused on a teen and pre-teen audience …”

He continued, “With WCW, we went in a different direction–and it worked. With Real American Freestyle, we are focused on an audience that loves wrestling. That audience wants more, and we’re going to give it to them.

Bischoff added, “We’re also going to deliver a product that combat sports fan can sink their teeth into.”