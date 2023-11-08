Eric Bischoff Doesn’t Think Losing To Roman Reigns Will Hurt LA Knight

LA Knight losing to Roman Reigns is only going to make him an even more “Mega Star.”

Eric Bischoff thinks so.

During the latest installment of his “83 Weeks” podcast, the WWE Hall of Fame legend and former WCW Executive Vice President spoke about how Knight losing to Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 2023 is only going to help him in the long run.

“I don’t think the loss to Roman is going to make one bit of difference,” Bischoff said. “I don’t think it’s going to stall his momentum. If anything, it’s going to make his fanbase want it even more, and that’s what you hope for. You want the fans to want it more than LA Knight wants it.”

Bischoff continued, “You want the fans to want it more than the company wants it. You want the fans to become undeniable in their desire to see LA Knight advance. I don’t think it’s going to be very difficult at all for LA Knight to pick up right where he left off, I really don’t. If anything, in a weird way, I think it’s going to help him.”

Check out the complete episode of the “83 Weeks” podcast featuring Eric Bischoff at Apple.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.