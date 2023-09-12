Eric Bischoff Explains Why He Thinks Very Highly Of Orange Cassidy

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff took to an episode of his Strictly Business podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including why he thinks very highly of Cassidy.

Bischoff said, “I enjoy his work. I really do. I know he was controversial coming in. I think he was one of, you know, Tony Khan was the one that really was so high on them in the very beginning and gave him the opportunity. And I think it was a good call. He’s a completely different character, right? I mean, everything he does is so unique. But guess what? He’s not better than. He’s not less than. He’s different. And by being different from everybody else and being true to his character and being so unique compared to everybody else, he’s now standing out. So I know, obviously I’ve never worked with him, but in terms of what I’ve seen him do and the way he carries himself, I think very highly of him.”

