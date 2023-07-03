Eric Bischoff Names Mount Rushmore Of WCW Heels

Who is on your Mount Rushmore of WCW heel wrestlers?

Eric Bischoff has his picks.

The former WCW Executive Vice President gave his picks for his Mount Rushmore list of WCW heels during the latest installment of his “83 Weeks” podcast.

“You gotta put Vader on there because in his day he was such a huge man that could do so many amazing things,” Bischoff said. “And he was believable. He was a believable, credible heel.”

He continued, “I’d throw Kevin [Sullivan] up there because he had so much to do with a lot of the things that worked when it worked. He booked a lot of [the heat] so you gotta give him that nod.”

Check out the complete episode of the show at Apple.com. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.