Eric Bischoff On Bron Breakker: “He Is Going To Be A Superstar”

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff appeared on an episode of the Going Ringside podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including WWE star Bron Breakker.

Bischoff said, “When Bron Breakker was in NXT, obviously, I was really excited about Bron because I know his dad, and was good friends with his dad.” “He’s amazing. He’s going to be a superstar. In another two years, you’ll be hearing a lot about him. Other than that, to be really honest with you, I don’t watch a lot of it.”

