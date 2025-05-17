Eric Bischoff On Why He Continues To Support Hulk Hogan Despite Various Controversies

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff appeared on Konnan’s Keepin’ It 100 podcast, discussing various topics, including his reasons for standing by Hulk Hogan despite the controversies surrounding him.

Bischoff said, “I don’t know how they feel. I don’t want to try to characterize how they feel but clearly they’re not satisfied and they reacted accordingly … It’s not hard for me to address this Konnan because he’s my friend. What’s hard is because I know it doesn’t really matter what I say … I’m proud to be Hulk Hogan’s friend and I know him, I’ve known him for almost 30 years. I’ve been with him in every conceivable situation.” Bischoff said. “I’ve seen him go out of his way to make people, who might otherwise be surprised, that if it’s a minority, especially if you can tell for whatever reason the environment you’re in, or the fundraiser you’re participating in, if it’s for underprivileged kids especially of any persuasion or race, I’ve seen him.”

