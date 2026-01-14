Eric Bischoff Predicts Chris Jericho Involvement In TNA’s AMC Launch

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff discussed various topics on his podcast, 83 Weeks, including WWE’s assistance to TNA Wrestling.

Bischoff said, “I absolutely believe that WWE is going to try to strategically help TNA in any way possible. Because it’s in WWE’s best interest if TNA is successful. For a lot of reasons, it’s in their best interest.”

On the idea of Chris Jericho showing up on TNA’s AMC debut:

“This is the first time I heard that there may be something in that agreement that puts WWE in a favorable position if there’s going to be an exit or sale of the company. If that’s true — that’s an if — but if that’s true, then I absolutely am convinced that this is a great opportunity for Chris to reintroduce himself to the WWE Universe in a storyline-driven way that makes him the ultimate babyface. Canadian too, by the way… If Chris can be instrumental, play that Lex Luger-like kind of surprise. But at the same time be a part of the program and create a battle between those two brands? Chris wins, he’s going to get that retirement guaranteed. But in the meantime, he’s having fun doing something that fits his character and where he’s at in his career. And it checks all kinds of boxes. I’ll be shocked if it doesn’t happen, and disappointed too, by the way.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)