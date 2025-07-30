Eric Bischoff Shares Details Of Final Visit With Hulk Hogan Before His Passing

Former WCW President Eric Bischoff has opened up about the final time he saw his longtime friend Hulk Hogan before the WWE Hall of Famer’s passing at the age of 71. Speaking on his podcast, Bischoff shared a deeply personal and emotional account of their last visit.

Bischoff recalled that Hogan had recently been discharged from the hospital and sounded weak when they spoke on the phone—but still had that signature Hulkster spirit. “He sounded tired, but he still had that ‘Brother, what are we going to do next?’ underlying current of energy in his voice,” Bischoff said. “Even though he sounded weak, he was still thinking about projects, music, and ideas.”

Bischoff noted that Hogan’s son Nick had encouraged him to call, and despite Hogan being hesitant about seeing anyone due to his condition, Bischoff insisted on visiting in person.

“When I Look At You, I Don’t See What You See In The Mirror”

During their in-person visit, Bischoff said Hogan expressed embarrassment about his physical state, but Bischoff offered a heartfelt response. “I said, ‘When I look at you, I don’t see the same thing that you see when you look in the mirror. So, f*** that. I’ll be down on Monday.’”

Despite his health struggles—including needing oxygen and assistance from a nurse—Hogan remained focused on work, asking Bischoff about the Real American Freestyle project, Wyatt Hendrickson, and upcoming event logistics. “All he wanted to talk about was business, but in a fun, energetic way,” Bischoff said. “It was just a little more effort than it should have been for him to even talk at that time, because his larynx and all this stuff got moved around during surgery.”

As Bischoff prepared to leave, he promised Hogan that they’d get him lined up for interviews—even if only by phone—just to give him something to look forward to. “He said, ‘Brother, I can’t wait. I may not be able to do anything on camera for a couple of weeks, but I’ll be good on the phone.’”

Bischoff concluded by reflecting on Hogan’s passion for life and business, even in the face of declining health. “Since I’ve known him, he loves the hunt. He loves the thrill of the hunt. I thought if I could give him something to be excited about, maybe it’ll help him put up with the crap he’s got to go through.”

Hogan passed away on July 24, leaving behind a legendary legacy in professional wrestling. Tributes continue to pour in as fans and peers remember The Immortal One.

