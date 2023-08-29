Eric Bischoff Shares His Thoughts On AEW All In London

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently spoke on his podcast, “83 Weeks,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including the 2023 AEW All In PPV event:

“When you don’t have story, you put on a spectacle, and this was a spectacle. You had 81,000-plus fans, it was a beautiful venue. There were some great production shots, not as many as I thought I’d see. I didn’t think they put the event over quite as much as I think they could have or should’ve, but that’s probably being slightly over-critical. The lack of individual matches and the drama that usually comes with it because there’s story, there’s psychology in a match — even if there isn’t a backstory leading into the match, the match itself can have story, which is fine.”

“I was pretty supportive of Tony and AEW going into not having a lot of build-up into the event, and I still am. But I think the takeaway would have been better had there been more singles matches that had great psychology in the ring. We didn’t see that. What we saw was a lot of gimmick matches. Everything but the main event was a gimmick match, I think. Just too much. Too, too, too indie. It’s too indie-riffic. Even though it was in front of 80,000 people, it was too indie-riffic for me.”

