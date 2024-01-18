Eric Bischoff Shares His Thoughts On Jack Perry’s Surprise Appearance At NJPW Battle In The Valley

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff took to an episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including Jack Perry’s surprise appearance at NJPW Battle in the Valley amidst his hiatus from AEW after being suspended for the All In brawl with CM Punk.

Bischoff said, “I think that was probably a really smart idea. Because of all the controversy, Jack Perry didn’t come out on the good end of that controversy. And partly because you know the involvement of CM Punk and obviously CM Punk, it’s got a very strong and vocal fan base. So my guess is that if they had gone back and dynamite, no matter how they repackaged him, any other decision would not have been met. Well. I guess if they’re bringing them back as a heel. Perhaps that would have worked in your favor. But I think, at this point, it was probably a good idea. I’m not so sure leading into the backstage internet drama is the best way to, you know, launch your act one, but it’s not the worst thing either. So let’s just see what happens.”

