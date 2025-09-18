ESPN Addresses Brock Lesnar’s Controversial Return Ahead Of WrestlePalooza

ESPN recently held a media call in anticipation of this Saturday’s WWE WrestlePalooza premium live event, where several topics were discussed, including Brock Lesnar’s participation in the show.

Jon Alba asked ESPN executives whether they had requested Lesnar’s appearance at WrestlePalooza. They clarified that WWE has complete creative control over their product, and decisions about who appears on the show fall under their jurisdiction.

Lesnar’s return has sparked controversy due to his name being mentioned in the ongoing Janel Grant lawsuit.

After Lesnar’s return to WWE, Grant’s lawyer issued a statement highlighting concerns that WWE was attempting to “sweep misconduct under the rug.”