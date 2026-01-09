ESPN And WWE Extend Partnership With College Football Playoffs

ESPN has announced the extension of its ongoing partnership with WWE within the College Football Playoffs (CFP) landscape. This includes the introduction of a new WWE x ESPN CFP National Championship Title Belt and various fan-focused elements related to the College Football Playoffs.

The CFP National Title Belt is a unique piece inspired by Miami, the host city. It features the outline of Hard Rock Stadium, palm trees, and design elements related to college football.

Notably, the belt includes 136 diamonds, representing each Division I FBS program, as well as two ESPN CFP shields that will be updated to reflect the two teams competing in the National Championship.

The official debut of the new title belt will take place at the CFP Semifinal during the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl in Arizona, with WWE star and Hall of Famer Nikki Bella showcasing it on the sidelines, as Arizona is her home state.

Additionally, fans will have the chance to take photos with the belt and interact with it at the ESPN CFP x WWE activation at Playoff Fan Central, located at the Miami Beach Convention Center, from January 16-18. One lucky fan will also have the chance to win this custom title through an official ESPN sweepstakes.

At the activation, fans can choose between their favorite CFP team or WWE Superstar and replicate their entrance using props, music, lighting, and smoke effects. More details on the CFP Fan Central can be found here.